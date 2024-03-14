Green Alpha Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC decreased its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,980 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMC. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,188,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commercial Metals

In other news, CAO Lindsay L. Sloan sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total transaction of $30,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,653.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lindsay L. Sloan sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total value of $30,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,338 shares in the company, valued at $635,653.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 23,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $1,219,921.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 72,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,739,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 284,385 shares of company stock valued at $14,317,006 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

CMC traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.67. 370,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.12. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $58.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.30. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.32.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 17th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.79%.

Commercial Metals Profile

(Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.