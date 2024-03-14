Green Alpha Advisors LLC Sells 37,297 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 297,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,297 shares during the quarter. Hudson Pacific Properties comprises about 2.0% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Green Alpha Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 103,925.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 183.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on HPP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wedbush downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.10 to $10.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, CIO Drew Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $71,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 116,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,694.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, CIO Drew Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $71,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 116,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,694.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry A. Sholem bought 40,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,477.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Price Performance

HPP stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.30. 987,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,887,534. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.31.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $223.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Hudson Pacific Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

