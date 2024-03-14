Green Alpha Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Free Report) by 199.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 636,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 423,971 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Oatly Group worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 14.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 7,823 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 31.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 14,969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

OTLY stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.03. 977,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,041,649. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Oatly Group AB has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $2.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.28.

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 53.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.94%. The firm had revenue of $204.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Oatly Group AB will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OTLY. DA Davidson began coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Oatly Group from $0.63 to $1.05 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1.25 price objective on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.26.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

