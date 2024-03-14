Green Alpha Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,565 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth $39,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CDNS stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $305.86. The stock had a trading volume of 354,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,884. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $292.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.01 and a 12 month high of $320.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDNS. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $289.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total transaction of $807,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,889,048. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $441,870.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,468,674.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total transaction of $807,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,552 shares in the company, valued at $22,889,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,107 shares of company stock valued at $40,217,826 in the last three months. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

