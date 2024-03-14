Green Alpha Advisors LLC Has $850,000 Holdings in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) by 118.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,295 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fluence Energy were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNC. Siemens AG bought a new position in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $681,508,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Fluence Energy by 146.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,959,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,849 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Fluence Energy by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,694,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,609 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Fluence Energy by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,437,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,842,000 after purchasing an additional 752,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Fluence Energy by 255.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 859,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,739,000 after purchasing an additional 617,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

FLNC traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,171,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,527,851. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.41 and a 52 week high of $31.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.81 and its 200-day moving average is $20.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 2.55.

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $363.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on Fluence Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fluence Energy from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Roth Mkm upgraded Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

