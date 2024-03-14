Green Alpha Advisors LLC Has $1.23 Million Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 90.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth $43,000. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Down 1.2 %

CRWD traded down $4.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $328.02. 1,827,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,202,492. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $304.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.77 billion, a PE ratio of 922.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $365.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $281.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CrowdStrike

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,858 shares of company stock valued at $52,414,866 in the last 90 days. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.