Green Alpha Advisors LLC Has $1.05 Million Holdings in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,871 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 9,529 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKM. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SK Telecom during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 1,039.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in SK Telecom by 2,170.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in SK Telecom by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SK Telecom by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter.

SK Telecom Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SKM traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.50. The company had a trading volume of 166,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,611. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $22.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.29 and its 200-day moving average is $21.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SKM. Nomura reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of SK Telecom in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised SK Telecom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

SK Telecom Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

