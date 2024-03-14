Green Alpha Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Free Report) by 62.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 409,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,604 shares during the quarter. Honest comprises approximately 1.0% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Green Alpha Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Honest worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HNST. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Honest by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Honest by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Honest by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 5,019 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Honest by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honest by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 5,590 shares during the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Honest

In other news, General Counsel Brendan Sheehey sold 21,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $68,532.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 534,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,168.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Brendan Sheehey sold 21,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total transaction of $68,532.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 534,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,168.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica Warren sold 23,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total transaction of $75,569.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,905,237 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,967.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,295 shares of company stock valued at $371,048 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Honest Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of Honest stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.59. 899,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,473. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $4.89. The stock has a market cap of $438.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.26.

HNST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Honest from $1.85 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Honest in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Honest from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

