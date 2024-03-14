Green Alpha Advisors LLC Decreases Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,581 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 5,446 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2,911.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,004 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 129,554 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $152,573,000 after acquiring an additional 318,347 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter worth about $579,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 349,772 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $15,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,672 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 103,964 shares during the last quarter. 5.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STM shares. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.75.

STMicroelectronics Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE STM traded down $1.15 on Thursday, hitting $46.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,359,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,694,504. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $37.21 and a 52-week high of $55.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.01. The firm has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.69.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.19. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 27.70% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.