Green Alpha Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,145 shares during the period. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital accounts for about 1.4% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Green Alpha Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 141,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HASI traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.73. The stock had a trading volume of 306,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,299. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.23. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $29.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 19.42 and a current ratio of 19.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HASI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.44.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

