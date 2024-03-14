Green Alpha Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 45.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,873 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 13,150.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 43.4% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,321,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,573,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,459,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,478,000 after acquiring an additional 505,028 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 405.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 155,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,638,000 after purchasing an additional 124,417 shares during the period. Finally, Paralel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 54,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.97. 398,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,323. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.12 and a 12-month high of $65.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 26.71%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $240,441.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,328 shares in the company, valued at $518,084.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 3,865 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $240,441.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,328 shares in the company, valued at $518,084.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joe Fortunato sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $828,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,395 shares in the company, valued at $2,509,855.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,622 shares of company stock worth $3,555,923 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on SFM. Bank of America raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SFM

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.