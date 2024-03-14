Green Alpha Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. ASML comprises 1.6% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in ASML by 200.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 220.0% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 18.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASML. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $962.60.

ASML Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:ASML traded down $13.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $955.46. The company had a trading volume of 465,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $377.01 billion, a PE ratio of 45.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $874.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $730.26. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $563.99 and a 52 week high of $1,056.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.99%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

