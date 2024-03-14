Green Alpha Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) by 65.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,217 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Vital Farms worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vital Farms by 221.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 176,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 121,596 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Vital Farms by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Vital Farms during the third quarter worth approximately $821,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Vital Farms by 79.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 524,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 231,985 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Vital Farms by 15.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. 64.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VITL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Vital Farms from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Vital Farms in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vital Farms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.20.

Shares of VITL traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.26. 267,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.00. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $21.59. The company has a market cap of $888.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.78.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $135.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jason Dale sold 14,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $224,516.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,455 shares in the company, valued at $776,733.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vital Farms news, COO Jason Dale sold 14,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $224,516.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,733.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Matthew Ohayer sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $174,240.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,710,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,960,482.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,737 shares of company stock worth $2,079,682. 30.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

