Green Alpha Advisors LLC Acquires 2,997 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of SEDG stock traded down $2.53 on Thursday, reaching $65.32. 1,318,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,654,149. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.25 and a 52 week high of $322.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 150.78 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.46.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $316.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.97 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 1.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -3.83 EPS for the current year.

SEDG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $166.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.69.

In other news, Director More Avery bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.75 per share, with a total value of $474,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,246,966.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

