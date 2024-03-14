Green Alpha Advisors LLC Acquires 1,190 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 51.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Duolingo by 620.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Duolingo

In other news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.25, for a total transaction of $2,142,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,426. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 22,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.26, for a total value of $4,850,785.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.25, for a total transaction of $2,142,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,426. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,223 shares of company stock worth $33,536,955 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $217.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $210.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.11.

Duolingo Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ DUOL traded down $1.17 on Thursday, reaching $224.40. The company had a trading volume of 256,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,032. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 663.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.82 and a 1-year high of $245.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $198.43 and its 200-day moving average is $189.78.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $150.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.98 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 2.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

