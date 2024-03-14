Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Director Sells $464,772.44 in Stock

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) Director Jody H. Feragen sold 5,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.29, for a total value of $464,772.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,144,097.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $93.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.31 and its 200 day moving average is $81.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.81. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.17 and a 12 month high of $94.25.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Graco had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $566.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.86 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Graco by 18.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,176,000 after buying an additional 13,302 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Graco by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Graco by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.80.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

