Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Golub Capital BDC Price Performance

Shares of GBDC stock opened at $16.05 on Monday. Golub Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $16.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.55 and its 200-day moving average is $14.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 48.94%. The company had revenue of $164.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.93 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golub Capital BDC

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 4.5% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,066,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,313,000 after purchasing an additional 88,398 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the third quarter worth $911,000. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 114.5% in the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,371,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,113,000 after purchasing an additional 731,959 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 53.9% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 187,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 65,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 5.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,275,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,378,000 after acquiring an additional 113,617 shares in the last quarter. 40.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

