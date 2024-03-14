GoalVest Advisory LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

GoalVest Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) by 85.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,742 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $36.42 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.32 and its 200 day moving average is $35.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.44.

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

