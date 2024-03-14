GoalVest Advisory LLC Sells 503 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

GoalVest Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,534 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BP by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,943,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $245,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,574 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of BP by 10,274.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,341 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in BP by 32.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,418,113 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $54,909,000 after purchasing an additional 349,766 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of BP by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 467,250 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,092,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 441,157 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,410,000 after buying an additional 52,652 shares during the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BP alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BP. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of BP from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of BP from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.60 to $42.30 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on BP from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.26.

BP Price Performance

BP opened at $37.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. BP p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $33.52 and a 1 year high of $40.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.47. The firm has a market cap of $105.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.68.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $52.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.14 billion. BP had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

BP Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.4362 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. BP’s payout ratio is 33.79%.

BP Company Profile

(Free Report)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.