GoalVest Advisory LLC Purchases 400 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 105.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EMXC. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 45,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 12,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Price Performance

Shares of EMXC stock opened at $57.29 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a one year low of $46.47 and a one year high of $57.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.637 dividend. This is a boost from iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.