GoalVest Advisory LLC Has $27,000 Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

GoalVest Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 1,111.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in Tesla by 72.0% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,893 shares of company stock valued at $20,512,829 in the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. KGI Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 target price (down from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Tesla from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.26.

Tesla Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $169.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.37 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $199.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.41.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

