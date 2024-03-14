GoalVest Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 304.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 17.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 30,836 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in American Electric Power by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $83.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.51. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $96.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.97.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.82%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.08.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

