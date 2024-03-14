GoalVest Advisory LLC Acquires 487 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 247.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 68,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,026,000 after purchasing an additional 24,113 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 516.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,899,000 after buying an additional 536,661 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 8,145 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $663,000.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUB opened at $105.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.01 and a 200-day moving average of $104.31. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $102.50 and a 12 month high of $105.58.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.