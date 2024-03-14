GMS (NYSE:GMS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $92.83

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $92.83 and last traded at $92.75, with a volume of 133401 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.89.

GMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on GMS from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on GMS from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on GMS from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on GMS from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.83 and its 200 day moving average is $73.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.72.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.01). GMS had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GMS news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 4,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $354,350.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at $824,034.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 1,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $165,588.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 4,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $354,350.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $824,034.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,073 shares of company stock worth $1,400,396 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in GMS by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in GMS by 218.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 48,623 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in GMS by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 241,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GMS during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in GMS by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 84,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,944,000 after purchasing an additional 33,841 shares in the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

