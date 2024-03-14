Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $1.43, but opened at $1.49. Globalstar shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 610,158 shares.

Specifically, Director James F. Lynch purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $417,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,540,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,593,002.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director James F. Lynch purchased 660,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.31 per share, for a total transaction of $864,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,700,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,707,943.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James F. Lynch purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $417,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,540,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,593,002.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,070,000 shares of company stock worth $3,084,300. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Globalstar Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average of $1.68.

Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $52.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.06 million. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 14.61%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Globalstar

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 400,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Globalstar by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,494 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Globalstar by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 738,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 8,162 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in Globalstar by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 188,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Globalstar by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 9,924 shares during the last quarter. 17.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Globalstar

(Get Free Report)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.