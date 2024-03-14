Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) Shares Up 1.6%

Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.72 and last traded at $40.57. 6,960 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 15,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.95.
Global X Social Media Index ETF Stock Down 1.9 %
The firm has a market cap of $159.00 million, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.34.
Global X Social Media Index ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.
About Global X Social Media Index ETF
The Global X Social Media ETF (SOCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of social media companies selected by a committee. SOCL was launched on Nov 14, 2011 and is managed by Global X.
