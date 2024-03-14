Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) Shares Up 1.6%

Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.72 and last traded at $40.57. 6,960 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 15,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.95.

Global X Social Media Index ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $159.00 million, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.34.

Get Global X Social Media Index ETF alerts:

Global X Social Media Index ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Social Media Index ETF

About Global X Social Media Index ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOCL. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Global X Social Media Index ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 815,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,902,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Global X Social Media Index ETF by 50.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 221,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,371,000 after purchasing an additional 74,154 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Global X Social Media Index ETF by 2,903.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 165,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 160,055 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Global X Social Media Index ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Global X Social Media Index ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 6,153 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X Social Media ETF (SOCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of social media companies selected by a committee. SOCL was launched on Nov 14, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Social Media Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Social Media Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.