Glen Eagle Resources (CVE:GER) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (CVE:GER – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 715000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$715,400.00, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.01.

Glen Eagle Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mining properties in Canada and Honduras. It is also involved in the recovery of gold and silver from tailings and rocks. The company holds 80% interest in Piedra Dorada mining concession located in the mining district of El Corpus in Honduras.

