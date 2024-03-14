Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.11

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.12, with a volume of 10483236 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $1.25 to $1.10 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.20.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.54.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $34.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.37 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 48.23% and a negative net margin of 355.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $179,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,194,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,508,477.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,194,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,508,477.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 39,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $47,878.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 761,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,701.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 277,219 shares of company stock valued at $448,272. Company insiders own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNA. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 11.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 56.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 42.8% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 159,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 6.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

