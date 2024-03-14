George A. Lopez Sells 1,890 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Stock

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) Director George A. Lopez sold 1,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total value of $196,975.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 317,753 shares in the company, valued at $33,116,217.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ICU Medical Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $100.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -82.31 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.28 and a 52 week high of $212.43.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICU Medical

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 86.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in ICU Medical by 1,428.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in ICU Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in ICU Medical in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 341.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ICUI shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on ICU Medical from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. CL King began coverage on ICU Medical in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ICU Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ICU Medical

ICU Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.