Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 64,900 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the February 14th total of 100,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Genprex Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GNPX traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.09. 24,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,732. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of -0.57. Genprex has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $46.00.

Institutional Trading of Genprex

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNPX. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genprex during the 1st quarter valued at $1,774,000. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Genprex during the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Genprex during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genprex by 443.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 99,186 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genprex during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genprex

Genprex, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. Its lead product candidate is REQORSA (GPX-001) that is in Phase 1/2 and 2 clinical trials to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer. The company is also developing GPX-002 for the treatment of type 1 diabetes, and GPX-003 for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

