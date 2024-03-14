Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Trading Down 3.7%

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.82 and last traded at $10.88. Approximately 95,972 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 319,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Genesis Energy Stock Down 2.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.23 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.31.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $774.10 million during the quarter. Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

Genesis Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 272.73%.

Institutional Trading of Genesis Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 245.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,157 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Genesis Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Genesis Energy by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Genesis Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Genesis Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. provides integrated suite of midstream services in crude oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It operates through Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Soda and Sulfur Services, Marine Transportation, and Onshore Facilities and Transportation segments. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations, as well as deep water pipeline servicing.

Featured Articles

