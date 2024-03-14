GateToken (GT) Price Tops $7.03

GateToken (GT) traded up 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 14th. During the last week, GateToken has traded 36.8% higher against the dollar. GateToken has a market cap of $678.56 million and $11.28 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GateToken token can now be bought for approximately $7.03 or 0.00009857 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00005721 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00016877 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00025466 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001652 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71,831.82 or 1.00691435 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $124.94 or 0.00175137 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000078 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000052 BTC.

GateToken Token Profile

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,499,632 tokens. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 96,499,148.97491339 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 7.28761877 USD and is up 8.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $10,256,399.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

