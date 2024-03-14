Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Director Sells $2,131,800.00 in Stock

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total transaction of $2,131,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 683,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,186,488.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jonathan Burrell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Garmin alerts:

On Friday, March 8th, Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of Garmin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.55, for a total transaction of $2,123,250.00.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of Garmin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total transaction of $2,110,200.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of Garmin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00.

Garmin Stock Down 0.0 %

Garmin stock opened at $148.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $94.33 and a 52-week high of $149.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.76.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GRMN shares. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Garmin

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Garmin

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Garmin by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,189 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Garmin

(Get Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Fitness, Outdoor, Aviation, Marine, and Auto. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; and fitness accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.