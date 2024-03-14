G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.50-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.22 billion. G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.500-3.600 EPS.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Performance

GIII stock opened at $30.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.42. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.59 and a fifty-two week high of $35.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIII has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut G-III Apparel Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Neal Nackman sold 31,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $1,120,880.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,428.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 647.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter worth $153,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.