Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Insider Tracy D. Daw Sells 4,808 Shares of Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) insider Tracy D. Daw sold 4,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $31,011.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,046.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Funko Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.02. 105,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,221. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.22. The stock has a market cap of $317.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.06. Funko, Inc. has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $13.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Institutional Trading of Funko

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Funko in the third quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Funko by 166.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Funko during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Funko during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Funko by 221.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; fashion accessories, including handbags, backpacks, wallets, clothing, and other accessories; and figures, apparel, board games, accessories, plush products, homewares, vinyl records and art prints, posters, and digital non-fungible tokens, as well as creates soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

Featured Stories

