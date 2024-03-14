Funding Circle Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:FDCHF) Short Interest Up 1,300.0% in February

Funding Circle Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:FDCHF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the February 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Funding Circle Price Performance

OTCMKTS FDCHF remained flat at $0.57 during trading on Thursday. Funding Circle has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average is $0.52.

About Funding Circle

Funding Circle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers small business loans, recovery loan schemes, and business finance solutions to small and medium enterprises. It also provides flexipay and flexipay card solutions.

