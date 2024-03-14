Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 97 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,932 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Petix & Botte Co boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 100.0% in the second quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 5,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1,494.0% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 304,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,893,000 after buying an additional 285,047 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Quanta Services by 715.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 30,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 26,812 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at about $10,543,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at about $2,401,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PWR traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $242.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,582. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.70 and a 12-month high of $245.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.27 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $214.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PWR. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.54.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.61, for a total transaction of $142,567.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,597.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $2,271,531.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,502.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 595 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.61, for a total transaction of $142,567.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,954 shares in the company, valued at $10,052,597.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,024 shares of company stock valued at $10,981,819. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

