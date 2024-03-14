Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 405 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,055 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $6,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 7,691.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at about $560,000. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total transaction of $508,105.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,485.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

URI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. KeyCorp cut United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $793.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $572.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on United Rentals

United Rentals Price Performance

NYSE:URI traded up $9.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $678.37. The stock had a trading volume of 350,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $325.15 and a 52 week high of $732.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $627.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $526.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.84.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 16.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 18.44%.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.