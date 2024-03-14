Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 194 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $323,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 144.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 114,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,032,000 after purchasing an additional 67,490 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $5,594,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 59.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,369,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,399,000 after purchasing an additional 150,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $3.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $149.27. The stock had a trading volume of 676,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,403. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.75 and its 200 day moving average is $135.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $157.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

