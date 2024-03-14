Fulton Bank N.A. Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,392 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Fulton Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded down $1.17 on Thursday, reaching $517.40. 5,125,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,411,170. The company has a market cap of $400.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $496.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $464.94. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $385.45 and a 1 year high of $520.78.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.