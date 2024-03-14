Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 497 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,620,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth approximately $879,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,580,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ULTA. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, November 27th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $535.35.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $566.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,394. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $515.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $453.98. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $368.02 and a 52 week high of $574.76. The company has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.31.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

