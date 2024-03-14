Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 1,149 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter valued at $42,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Trading Down 0.8 %

APH traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $109.62. 522,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,441,574. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $72.00 and a one year high of $112.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.41.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APH has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 305,000 shares of company stock worth $31,846,050. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

