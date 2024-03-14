Fulton Bank N.A. Lowers Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,150,472,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,772,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,161,261,000 after buying an additional 9,393,992 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pfizer by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,073,547,000 after buying an additional 7,419,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $311,238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $27.91. 15,906,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,591,863. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.00. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $42.22. The company has a market capitalization of $157.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

Insider Activity

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

