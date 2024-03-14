Fulton Bank N.A. Has $4.18 Million Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,038 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,756,145 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,354,009,000 after acquiring an additional 334,277 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,964,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,750 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,486,871 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,495,927,000 after purchasing an additional 386,276 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,028,061 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,440,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,907 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,012,956,000 after buying an additional 8,575,696 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $502,781.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,399.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $502,781.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $953,070.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,425 shares of company stock worth $4,077,489 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COP. UBS Group lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.61.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $119.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,707,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,606,263. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $127.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.93. The firm has a market cap of $140.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 25.61%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

