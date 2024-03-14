Fulton Bank N.A. Has $4.08 Million Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen cut shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $557.00.

Shares of ROP traded down $3.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $545.90. 94,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,127. The company has a market cap of $58.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.63, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $544.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $522.56. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $416.77 and a twelve month high of $562.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

