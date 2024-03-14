Fulton Bank N.A. Has $2.97 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,920 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 692.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYK. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,109 shares of company stock worth $72,845,768 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Down 0.5 %

SYK traded down $1.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $355.07. 260,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,296. The stock has a market cap of $134.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $249.98 and a twelve month high of $361.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $333.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.79%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

