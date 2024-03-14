Fulton Bank N.A. Decreases Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $6,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total value of $21,821,453.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,719,884 shares in the company, valued at $63,004,019,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $677.62.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:LLY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $757.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,076,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,343,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.87, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $703.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $622.39. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $323.26 and a 1 year high of $800.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.