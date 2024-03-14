Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.14

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.144 per share on Friday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th.

Full Truck Alliance Price Performance

Shares of Full Truck Alliance stock opened at $7.81 on Thursday. Full Truck Alliance has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $8.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.85.

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Full Truck Alliance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Shen Neil Nanpeng bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the first quarter worth $55,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 88.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the first quarter worth $69,000. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on YMM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Full Truck Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on YMM

About Full Truck Alliance

(Get Free Report)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.