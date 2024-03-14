Fuchs (ETR:FPE3) Hits New 12-Month High at $44.20

Fuchs SE (ETR:FPE3 – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €44.20 ($48.57) and last traded at €43.56 ($47.87), with a volume of 262817 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €41.10 ($45.16).

Fuchs Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €40.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of €38.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.82.

Fuchs Company Profile

Fuchs SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and South America. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

