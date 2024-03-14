FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 45.85% and a negative return on equity of 69.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. FTC Solar updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

FTC Solar Trading Down 12.7 %

Shares of FTCI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.41. The company had a trading volume of 579,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,584. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $51.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.60. FTC Solar has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $3.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FTCI shares. Roth Mkm cut shares of FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $0.65 to $1.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FTC Solar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTC Solar

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in FTC Solar by 873.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,621 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in FTC Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in FTC Solar by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 49,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 26,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.

