FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2024

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCIGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 45.85% and a negative return on equity of 69.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. FTC Solar updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

FTC Solar Trading Down 12.7 %

Shares of FTCI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.41. The company had a trading volume of 579,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,584. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $51.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.60. FTC Solar has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $3.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FTCI shares. Roth Mkm cut shares of FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $0.65 to $1.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FTC Solar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FTCI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTC Solar

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in FTC Solar by 873.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,621 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in FTC Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in FTC Solar by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 49,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 26,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.

